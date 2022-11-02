ADOT's Name-A-Snowplow contest finalists

PHOENIX (KVOA) — Nearly 4,700 Arizonans submitted to ADOT's Name-A-Snowplow contest this month. There are only 15 finalists left.
The three names that receive the most votes will be the winners and placed on the driver's side of three snowplows out of 200 snowplows.
“We’re thrilled that so many Arizonans embraced the challenge to come up with great names for our snowplows,” ADOT Director John Halikowski said. “Naming the snowplows humanizes the huge effort our drivers and their plows undertake each winter. We want to keep them and you safe. Parts of our state have already received dustings of snow, and it won’t be long before these vital vehicles are put to use, clearing highways and making travel safer for everyone.”
ADOT has 200 snowplows and nearly 500 trained operators. They are ready to deploy when snowflakes fall, says ADOT.
Snowplow winners will be revealed in November.