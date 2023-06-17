 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MST MONDAY FOR
STRONG GUSTY SOUTHWEST WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND HIGH FIRE
DANGER FOR EASTERN PORTIONS OF FIRE WEATHER ZONE 150 AND FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 151, 152, AND 154...

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM MST Monday.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 150, 151, 152, And 154.

* TIMING...11 AM MST Monday morning until 7 PM MST Monday evening.

* WINDS...Southwest at 15 to 25 mph, with gusts 35 to 40 mph.
Brief occasional wind gusts to 45 mph will be possible near
afternoon cloud buildups.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

A winning combination: Man who played same lottery numbers for a decade finally nets a big payday

  • Updated
  • 0
A Maryland man won $50,000 after years of playing the numbers 5, 6, 8, 23 and 30 when they came up in the May 28 lottery drawing.

 Maryland Lottery

(CNN) — After nearly 10 years of playing the same lottery number combination, a $50,000 payday has finally arrived for a man in Maryland, lottery officials said.

The winner from Prince George’s County, who remained anonymous, won the big prize on May 28 after playing the Maryland Lottery’s Bonus Match 5 game, according to a news release.

“I play the same numbers all the time, I’ve been doing so for years,” the man told officials from the Maryland Lottery’s headquarters in Baltimore.

He visited a liquor store in Temple Hills and bought a $4 ticket containing six lines – one of which included his usual combination of the numbers 5, 6, 8, 23 and 30, he said.

The winner, who is a retired printing press operator, says he chose four of the lines himself while the computer system randomly generated the remaining two lines.

He learned in disbelief the following day that he’d won the top prize using his special set of five digits, the Maryland Lottery reported.

As a bonus, the anonymous winner also won an additional $15 off of three numbers from another line that he’d selected himself.

He called his wife of 22 years immediately to share the good news, the news release said.

“Many lottery players tell us that they have certain combinations of numbers that they use on a regular basis,” Seth Elkin, a spokesman for Maryland Lottery and Gaming, told CNN in an email.

“Sometimes it’s birthdates or house numbers or uniform numbers of their favorite athletes, and sometimes they’ve just decided certain numbers feel ‘lucky’ to them,” Elkin said.

The winner says he plans to use the prize to pay bills and put the rest into savings.

The-CNN-Wire

The-CNN-Wire

