5 UCLA (17-2, 8-0) in Tucson vs. #11 Arizona (16-3, 5-3) (Tipoff at noon)

TUCSON KVOA) - Arizona is ranked 11th in the Associated Press Top 25 and Coaches Top 25 poll this week. UCLA checks in at No. 5 in both polls.
In games against Top 5 teams played in the McKale Center since it opened on Feb. 1, 1973, Arizona is 7-11, but has won the last two occasions. Most recently, UA defeated No. 3 UCLA, 76-66, in the McKale Center on Feb. 3, 2022. Prior to that, Arizona topped No. 3 Arizona State, 84-78, on Dec. 30, 2017.
Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd is 9-3 against Top 25 teams and 2-0 vs. Top 5 teams. The Wildcats are also 27-1 at home under Lloyd.
Last season, Arizona and UCLA split the two regular season meetings, with both teams winning on their home court. In the Pac-12 Tournament title game, it was Arizona that came out on top to win the season series.
Arizona has had two sellouts at the McKale Center this season - Tennessee and USC - and today's game vs. UCLA is expected to be the third. UA has led the Pac-12 in attendance 37 consecutive seasons dating back to the start of the 1984-85 season.
Through the first 56 games of Tommy Lloyd's head coaching career, Arizona has shot 50% or better from the floor 31 times. The Wildcats have shot under 35% just four times.
Arizona was 12 of 24 from the 3-point line on Thursday against USC. Since the start of the 2021-22 season, it's the best opponent 3FG% USC has allowed to a team that took at least 20 3FGA.
In the five games prior to the USC game, UA shot just 29.7% (38-128) from behind the arc.
With Thursday's win over USC, Arizona is now 7-0 in games following a loss under Lloyd.
Arizona is second nationally in assists/game (19.7), third in rebounds/game (41.6), eighth in scoring (84.6) and ninth in rebound margin (+8.2).
In 56 games under Coach Lloyd, Arizona has registered 20+ assists 31 times.
Arizona is the only team in the country that has two players that have seven or more double-doubles this season (Tubelis - 7, Ballo - 7).
Junior forward Azuolas Tubelis was named to the Wooden Award Midseason Top 25, The Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List and a Sporting News Midseason All-American.
Tubelis leads the Pac-12 in scoring (20.2) and rebounding (9.4) while shooting 57.0% from the floor (7th in Pac-12). His 78.9% shooting from the free throw line ranks 11th in the conference. Over the last seven games, he is averaging 21.1 points, 10.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists and shooting 52.9% from the floor - including 5 of 8 from the 3-point line.
The last Wildcat to lead the Pac-12 in scoring was Jason Terry (21.9) in 1998-99.
Tubelis has five games of 20p/10r this season to lead the Pac-12.
Redshirt junior center Oumar Ballo was named to the Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List by the USBWA. He is 11th in the country in field goal percentage (65.2%) and 10TH in free throw attempts (130). He is averaging 16.1 points (6th in Pac-12), 9.0 rebounds (2nd) and has seven double-doubles (T1st). For reference, last year Ballo averaged 6.8 points and 4.4 rebounds while playing 15.2 minutes (27.9 mpg this year).
Junior point guard Kerr Kriisa ranks 10th in the country with 114 assists and his 6.0 assists/game ranks 12th nationally - he leads the Pac-12 in both categories. Since the start of the 2021-22 season, Kriisa has 269 assists and UCLA's Tyger Campbell has 226, the top two in the Pac-12. The Estonian is 12 assists shy of 300 for his career and would be the first UA player to reach that milestone since Parker Jackson-Cartwright (459) from 2015-18.
Grad transfer Courtney Ramey is 12 of 26 (46.2%) from the 3-point line over the last three games after going 4 of 20 from the floor the previous three games. He is shooting 41.0% from the 3-point line for the year (4th in Pac-12). In his college career, he's scored 1,441 points. He has 54 assists this season after having 53 all of the 2021-22 season at Texas.
Junior wing Pelle Larsson is averaging 9.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists this season. He ranks fifth in the Pac-12 with 84 free throw attempts and is 38 of 40 (95.0%) at the stripe over the last nine games. He's scored in double figures eight times this year, including a 15-point effort against USC on Thursday.