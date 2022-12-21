5-star defensive transfer heads UA football signing class

TUCSON – The University of Arizona football program, led by Head Coach Jedd Fisch, announced 26 new Wildcats on early signing day to open the 2023 class, including a 5-star defensive stud from California.
The 2023 high school signing class secured 10 signings from California, three signings from Hawai’i, two signings from Arizona, two signings from Texas, two from Washington, and one from Colorado, New Mexico, and Oregon. Linebacker Justin Flowe (Oregon), defensive linemen Bill Norton (Georgia), Tyler Manoa (UCLA), and linebacker Orin Patu (California) add FBS experience on defense to start the 2023 signing class. Flowe was a consensus five-star prospect out of high school and rated top-11 player in the nation and No. 1 inside linebacker.
High School position breakdown: Quarterback (1), Running Back (1), Wide Receiver (3), Tight End (1), Offensive Line (4), Defensive Line (8), Linebacker (3), Defensive Back (5). The Wildcats received 10 offensive and 16 defensive signings to make up a class of 26 student-athletes.
Transfers
LB – Justin Flowe – 6’2, 225 – Upland High School – Upland, Calif. (Oregon)
Before Arizona: In 2022, made career-high 35 tackles (14 solo, 21 assists) with 2.5 tackles for loss over 10 games played… Recorded season-high 10 tackles (5 solo, 5 assists) against Georgia (9/3) in the season opener… Finished ninth on the team in total tackles. High School: A consensus five-star prospect, top 11 player in the nation, No. 1 inside linebacker and top defensive player in California by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports… Named the 2019 Butkus Award high school winner and the 2019-20 All-USA High School Football Defensive Player of the Year by USA Today… Finished No. 6 overall in the 247Sports composite ranking as the No. 1 inside linebacker and No. 2 player in California… No. 8-rated player overall by Rivals and the No. 10 prospect in the ESPN300 … Named a Prepstar Top 150 Dream Teamer at No. 3 overall … Named to 2019 first-team MaxPreps high school football All-American Team.
DL – Bill Norton – 6’6, 300 – Christian Brothers High School – Memphis, Tenn. (Georgia)
Before Arizona: In 2022, saw action as a reserve DL and on special teams in all 13 games with Georgia...had two unassisted tackles in season-opening win over No. 11 Oregon. High School: Prepped at Christian Brothers, coached by Thomas McDaniel…Selected to play in the 2018 AutoZone Liberty Bowl prep all-star game…247Sports.com four-star prospect, #8 strongside defensive end prospect nationally and the #3 player in the state of Tennessee…PrepStar Magazine four-star prospect, #103 ranked prospect nationally, #11 DE… ESPN.com four-star prospect, #121 nationally, #14 offensive tackle prospect and #3 in Tennessee…Rivals.com four-star prospect, #240 nationally, #21 OT and #7 in Tennessee… Led CBHS to an 8-3 record and the second round of the 2018 TSSAA Division II Class 3A state playoffs… Named as a finalist for Tennessee’s Mr. Football Award in 2018… Honored as the 2017 Tennessee Titans Mr. Tennessee for Class 3A his junior year and was named a semifinalist for the award this year… Selected to the 2018 Division II Class 3A All-Region First Team defense by league coaches... Recorded 55 tackles (10 for lost yards) and six sacks for the Purple Wave in 2018… Tabbed for the USA Today 2018 Preseason All-State First Team defense for Tennessee.
DL - Tyler Manoa – 6’5, 310 – Hayward, Calif. – Saint Francis, HS (UCLA)
Before Arizona: Appeared in 45 games over five seasons with UCLA from 2018 to 2022… During the 2022 season, appeared in four games before deciding to transfer and entering the portal… Made 53 total tackles including 29 solo and 24 assists. High School: rated a four-star recruit according to 247 Sports and the No. 9 defensive tackle recruit in the nation, the No. 108 overall prospect in the country and the No. 14 recruit in the state of California… ESPN.com four-star recruit and the No. 34 defensive tackle prospect in the country and No. 46 recruit in California … Rivals.com three-star recruit and No. 76 recruit in California… As a senior, he was credited with 12 tackles, 3.5 TFLs … in his junior season, he made 39 tackles, 9.0 TFLs and 5.5 sacks …Selected to play in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.
LB – Orin Patu – 6’4, 235 – Rainier Beach High School – Seattle, Wash. (California)
Before Arizona: Played in 24 career games... Made 13 total tackles (10 solo, 3 assists) with 3 tackles for loss and two sacks, one interception, one pass deflection, and one forced fumble during his time at Cal. High School: Prepped at Rainier Beach HS (Class Of 2019)/Sheldon HS (2015-17)… Earned All-State and All-Metro League recognition on defense as well as Metro League Defensive Line MVP honors as a 2018 senior and was invited to the Polynesian Bowl, Blue-Grey All-American Bowl, Professional Football Hall of Fame World Bowl and Hawaii Tiki Bowl… Stars: 247Sports (4), 247Sports Composite (3), ESPN (3), Rivals (3)… National Overall Player Ratings: 247Sports (221), 247Sports Composite (524)… National Outside Linebacker Ratings: 247Sports (14), 247Sports Composite (27), ESPN (65)… Regional Overall Player Ratings: ESPN (111)… Washington Overall Player Ratings: 247Sports (3), 247Sports Composite (4), ESPN (5), Rivals (5)… Ratings/Scout Grades: 247Sports (91), 247Sports Composite (0.8787), ESPN (77), Rivals (5.6)… Born April 20, 2001
High School
LB – Taye Brown – 6’2, 220 – Hamilton High School – Chandler, Ariz.
High School: A dual threat athlete who played outside linebacker and tight end at Hamilton High School in Chandler, Ariz…. Appeared in 31 games on varsity, making 181 total tackles (94 solo, 87 assists), averaging 5.8 tacklers per game and notching 18.0 tackles for loss… Recorded 16.0 sacks for loss of 32 yards… Averaged 0.5 sacks per game and forced 26 quarterback hurries… Deflected four passes and caused one fumble… In limited action on offense, caught one pass for nine yards, a touchdown… A three-star prospect per 247Sports with offers from Kansas State, San Diego State, Air Force, Idaho, Idaho State, and New Mexico State… The 24th ranked linebacker in Arizona and 132nd overall linebacker prospect.
DL – Tristan Davis – 6’7, 245 – Lakeridge High School – Lake Oswego, Ore.
High School: Made 73 total tackles (18 solo, 55 assists) during senior season on varsity… Posted 6.1 tackles per game and 12.5 tackles for loss… A three-star prospect per 247Sports with offers from Arizona State, Colorado, and Nevada… Recruited defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen… Began high school career at Wilsonville High School and finished career at Lakeridge HS… Rated the No. 3 prospect in Oregon and 110th edge rusher in the nation.
QB - Brayden Dorman – 6-5, 210 - Vista Ridge High School - Colorado Springs, CO
High School: Prepped at Vista Ridge High School in Colorado Springs Colorado… #2 prospect out of Colorado and #18 QB prospect nationally… Made Second-Team All-State in his Junior and Senior season… Accumulated 10,285 yards passing with 116 passing TDs across 4 varsity seasons… As a Senior, threw for 3783 yards with 49 TDs and a QBR of 138.9 in 12 games.
DL – Nicholas Fernandez – 6’4, 265 – San Pedro High School – San Pedro, Calif.
High School: A dual threat athlete who played tight end and defensive end at San Pedro High School in San Pedro, Calif…. Made 40 receptions for 551 yards and seven touchdowns over 24 games as a tight end on varsity… Made 55 total tackles (38 solo, 17 assists) with 10.0 sacks and 12.0 tackles for loss at defensive end… A member of a 10-1 overall and 4-0 in conference San Pedro High School football team in 2022… Ranked the 90th athlete in California and 70th defensive end… A three-star prospect per 247Sports with offers from Boise State, Colorado State, Air Force, Army, Cal Poly, Fresno State, Grambling State, Montana State, Pennsylvania, Princeton, San Jose State, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State, and Yale… Recruited by defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen.
OL – Tylen Gonzalez – 6’6, 270 – Carlsbad High School – Carlsbad, New Mexico
High School: Prepped at Carlsbad High School in Carlsbad, New Mexico… Made 12 total tackles (7 solo, 5 assists) averaging 2.0 tackles per game, and 3.0 tackles for loss… Recorded 2.0 sacks for a loss of five yards… An unranked prospect per 247Sports.
WR – Jackson Holman – 6’4, 200 – Mission Viejo High School – Mission Viejo, Calif.
High School: Made 79 receptions for 1,339 yards and 16 touchdown grabs over three seasons on varsity… Reeled in 26 catches for 528 yards and seven touchdowns during senior season in 2022… Posted career-high 46 grabs for 699 yards and eight touchdowns during junior season… Caught 23 total touchdowns during high school career… Named player of the game twice; first on Oct. 10, 2019 (3 catches, 105 yards vs. Leunzinger); second on Oct. 31, 2019 (2 catches for 74 yards and 1 TD vs. CVHS)… Mission Viejo fell to St. John Bosco in the CIF Southern Section playoffs… A three-star prospect who had offers from Utah, Vanderbilt, Colorado State, Cornell, Fordham, Pennsylvania, Princeton, Tulane, and Yale.
Safety – Gavin Hunter – 6’2, 190 – Mililani High School – Mililani, Hawai’i
High School: Named to the Polynesian Bowl roster… During junior season, rushed eight times for 39 yards, averaging 4.9 yards per carry… Made 42 receptions for 511 yards, averaging 12.2 yards per catch and 51.1 yards per game with five touchdowns… Recruited by defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen… A three-star prospect with offers from Oregon State, San Diego State, and Utah State.
RB – Brandon Johnson – 5’9, 185 – Highland High School – Palmdale, Calif.
High School: A running back who prepped at Highland High School in Palmdale, Calif. … Rushed for 3,001 yards and 48 touchdowns on 340 carries over three seasons on varsity… Averaged 8.8 yards per carry, 107.2 yards per game, and rushed for a long of 79 yards with 14 100-plus-yard games… Made 20 receptions for 349 yards and four touchdowns… Recorded 3,350 all-purpose yards while averaging 119.6 yards per game… Scored 386 total points during his high school career… A three-star prospect with offers from Colorado State, Columbia, Fordham, Fresno State, Harvard, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Princeton, UNLV, Washington, Washington State, and Yale.
LB – Kamuela Ka’aihue – 6’2, 210 – President Theodore Roosevelt High School – Honolulu, Hawai’i
High School: A dual sport athlete who played basketball and football at President Theodore Roosevelt High School in Honolulu, Hawai’i… A three-star prospect per 247Sports that is ranked 10th at linebacker in Hawai’i, and held offers from Army, Hawai’i, Nevada, Boise State, Utah, Washington, and Washington State… Recruited by defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen.
CB – Emmanuel Karnley – 6’3, 185 – Las Lomas High School – Walnut Creek, Calif.
High School: Played wide receiver and cornerback for the Las Lomas Knights… Made eight total tackles (6 solo, 2 assists), 2.7 tackles for loss over 11 games played on varsity at cornerback… At wide receiver, made 19 receptions for 365 yards and four touchdowns while averaging 19.2 yards per catch and 33.2 yards per game during his high school career… Made a reception long of 42 yards during his senior season… A three-star prospect (247Sports), who is ranked No. 68 at defensive back in California… Recruited by defensive backs coach DeWayne Walker… Received offers from San Diego State, Arizona State, Boston College, Nevada, Oregon State, Utah, Utah State, Washington, and Washington State… Committed to Arizona on Dec. 16, 2022.
DL – Dominic Lolesio – 6’4, 240 – Long Beach Poly High School – Long Beach, Calif.
High School: Made 89 total tackles (53 solo, 36 assists) over two seasons (20 games) on varsity… Averaged 4.5 tackles per game and recorded 26.0 tackles for loss… Posted 8.5 sacks for a loss of 41 yards, averaging 0.4 sacks per game and notched 19 quarterback hurries… Deflected five passes and caused two fumbles… A three-star prospect per 247Sports with offers from Washington State, Colorado, and San Jose State.
DL – Keanu Mailoto – 6’5, 275 – Mt. San Antonio College – Auburn, Wash.
Before Arizona: Made 19.0 tackles during the 2022 season at Mt. SAC… Recorded a season-high 4.0 tackles at Fullerton College in the final game of the season on Nov. 26… An unrated prospect (247Sports) who was recruited by Johnny Nansen and Jordan Paopao.
DB – Canyon Moses – 5’11, 190 – Midland Legacy High School – Midland, Texas
High School: A three-star prospect per 247Sports… Made 99 tackles, six tackles for loss, 13 pass breakups, four forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, and five interceptions over two seasons on varsity… Also recruited by Buffalo, Kansas State, and Texas State… Competes in track with a 10.98 time in 100 as a sophomore… Ran the 4x100 and 4x200 relays… In 2021, Texas 2-6A unanimous first-team all-district selection as a junior.
DB - Arian Parish – 5’11, 175 – Katy High School – Katy, Texas
High School: Katy finished the 2022 season 14-1 and ranked 8th in the state of Texas… Fell 38-35 to Vandegrift in the semifinals of the 2022 Texas 6A D2 playoffs… A three-star prospect with offers from Arkansas, Central Arkansas, Colorado, Colorado State, Duke, Houston, Indiana, Kansas, Kansas State, Nebraska, Purdue, SMU, Tulane, USC, UTSA, and Yale.
OL – Elijah Payne – 6’7, 300 – Sierra Canyon High School – Chatsworth, Calif.
High School: A three-star prospect with offers from Arizona State, Arkansas, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Miami, Nevada, Oregon, Oregon State, UNLV, and Utah State… Originally from Las Vegas, Nev.
OL – Raymond Pulido – 6’6, 345 – Apple Valley High School – Apple Valley, Calif.
High School: A dual sport athlete who competed in basketball and football at Apple Valley High School in Apple Valley, Calif…. Played offensive line for a high school team that went 8-3 overall and 4-1 in league play at Apple Valley… Appeared at guard and tackle and is the 27th ranked offensive lineman in California… A three-star prospect (247Sports) and four-star prospect per 247Sports composite rankings… Held offers from Alabama, Louisville, UCLA, Boston College, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Ole Miss, Oregon, Tennessee, UNLV, Washington, and Washington State… Decommitted from Alabama and committed to Arizona on Dec. 18, 2022.
WR – Malachi Riley – 6’2, 178 – Centennial High School – Corona, Calif.
High School: Prepped at Centennial High School in Corona, Calif…. Played wide receiver for team that went 9-2 overall and 5-0 in league play during senior season… Made 39 receptions for 678 yards and 14 touchdowns during his high school career… Caught 20 balls for 418 yards and 8 touchdowns during his senior season… Scored 84 total points over 20 games on varsity… A three-star prospect (247Sports) that is rated 84th nationally and 54th in California… Received offers from BYU, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, Colorado, Fresno State, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Massachusetts, Nevada, Ole Miss, Oregon, Oregon State, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington, and Washington State… Recruited by wide receivers coach Kevin Cummings… Committed to Arizona on Dec. 16.
DL – Julian Savaiinaea – 6’3, 240 – St. Louis High School – Honolulu, Hawai’i
High School: Played defensive tackle and defensive end… 11th ranked edge in the state of Hawai’i… A three-star prospect per 247Sports with offers from Hawai’i, San Diego State, and San Jose State… Recruited by defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen… Brother of current Wildcat Jonah Savaiinaea.
S – Genesis Smith – 6’2, 190 – Hamilton High School – Chandler, Ariz.
High School: A three-year performer on the varsity team that made 103 total tackles over 24 high school games (62 solo, 41 assists)… Averaged 4.3 tackles per game during his high school career, including a career-high 5.4 tackles per game during his senior season… Posted 2.0 tackles for loss… Grabbed 16 total interceptions during his high school career… A three-star safety with offers from Arizona State, Air Force, Army, Colorado State, Florida A&M, Iowa State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Ohio, Oregon State, Rice, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, and Yale… Rankled the No. 11 safety prospect in Arizona.
OL – Rhino Tapa’atoutai – 6’5, 280 – Bishop Alemany High School – Mission Hills, Calif.
High School: Siaosi “Rhino” Tapaartoutai played 12 games during his junior season on the defensive line, making two solo tackles prior to transitioning to offensive line for his final season in high school… Recruited by defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen… A three-star prospect with offers from Colorado, Arizona State, Hawai’i, Houston Christian, Indiana, Kansas, Louisville, New Mexico State, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, SMU, Texas State, and UNLV.
TE - Dorian Thomas – 6’5, 225 – Kentridge High School – Kent, Wash.
High School: A dual sport athlete who played basketball and football…. Appeared at power forward in basketball and tight end in football…. Recorded 50 total all-purpose yards over two games during his senior season on varsity…. A three-star prospect (247Sports), who is rated the No. 12 tight end in Washington and No. 51 tight end overall…. Held offers from Oregon State, Arizona State, Florida Atlantic, Nevada, Washington, and Washington State…. Recruited by tight ends coach and special team’s coordinator Jordan Paopao.
WR - Carlos Wilson – 5’11, 175 – Inderkum High School – Sacramento, Calif.
High School: Rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports, No. 72 WR in California, No. 60 Athlete… Decomitted from Utah and signed with Arizona on Dec. 21… Made 32 receptions for 632 yards, averaging 19.8 yards per catch, 105.3 yards per game with five touchdowns during his sophomore season in high school… Played wide receiver and defensive back in high school… Recruited by wide receivers coach Kevin Cummings… Received offers from Utah, Arizona State, California, Colorado, Oregon, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, San Jose State, UNLV, USC, Washington, and Washington State.