12 UA women hoops blown out by Kansas

Paul Cicala has been nominated for multiple Emmys in news and sports, and after a career that has taken him to Southern California, Las Vegas, Texas and Mexico, Paul is proud to be back in the area he was born and raised - Tucson.

