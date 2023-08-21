Zoom shares jump as CEO says company to develop and deploy AI tools

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
East central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
West central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona...
Eastern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 645 PM MST.

* At 553 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 7 miles east of Whetstone to near Fort Huachuca to
near Parker Canyon Lake, moving northwest at 35 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Sierra Vista, Benson, Whetstone, Huachuca City, Patagonia, Sonoita,
Elgin, Kartchner Caverns State Park, Patagonia Lake State Park,
Fort Huachuca, Parker Canyon Lake, Canelo, Lochiel and Fairbank.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

These are potentially deadly storms. Seek shelter in an interior room
on the lowest floor of a well-built structure. Abandon vehicles in
search of a more substantial permanent structure. Stay away from
windows.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground
lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately.
Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can
hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following counties, Pima and Pinal.

* WHEN...Until 730 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes. Water
over roadways. Some low-water crossings may become impassable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 431 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause wash and small stream
flooding. Up to 2.5 inches of rain have fallen.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Sutherland Wash, Chalk Creek, Indian Well Wash, Chirreon
Wash, and especially Big Wash.
Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected
over the area. This additional rain will result in minor
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Catalina, Oro Valley, Oracle, Saddlebrooke, Oracle Junction
and Biosphere 2.
- http://www.weather.gov/tadd

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&

Zoom shares jump as CEO says company to develop and deploy AI tools

A sign is posted on the exterior of Zoom headquarters on February 7 in San Jose, California.

 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

(CNN) — Shares of Zoom jumped in after-hours trading Monday after the company said it expects to rake in stronger-than-expected earnings in the rest of this fiscal year.

The company, which provides video and audio chat services, raised its outlook for profitability for the 2024 fiscal year in its second quarter earnings report. It now expects revenue to be just under $4.5 billion. That represents approximately 2% growth year-over-year.

Zoom’s founder and CEO Eric Huang also touted the company’s rollout of recent AI features, saying that the company’s “aggressive roadmap” when it comes to artificial intelligence is “aimed at empowering our customers to work smarter and serve their customers better.” One recent AI-powered feature is Zoom IQ, which allows chat hosts to create meeting summaries powered by AI technology.

Zoom (ZM) recently faced backlash on social media after it updated the wording of its terms of service to potentially allow the company access to user data to train AI technology. However, Zoom’s chief product officer, Smita Hashim, assured customers earlier this month in a blog post that it would not use customer data to train AI models.

On Monday, Huang reiterated that message, saying that as the company develops AI solutions, “we strongly believe that technology should advance trust.”

“I’m proud of the approach we are taking. By putting customers’ privacy needs first, Zoom is taking a leadership position in ensuring customers can use our AI features with confidence that their content is protected,” he said.

