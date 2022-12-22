Pima Animal Care Center releases euthanasia list due to overcrowding

TUCSON (KVOA) — The holidays are three days away and if you're still looking for that perfect gift, how about giving the gift of life by adopting one of the 20 dogs up for euthanization at Pima Animal Care center.
The Pima Animal Care Center had no choice but to put these lovely dogs on the euthanization list because the shelter has more than 500 dogs.
"We have nowhere to put dogs. We're not able to isolate dogs. Um, so it really just came to a breaking point. And even incoming dogs, we had nowhere to put them," Monica Dangler, Director of PACC.
Right now, the dogs on the list are having a hard time getting adopted because of their needs.
"They're just the dogs that take a little bit more. These dogs are all adoptable dogs. Um, they're really good dogs, but, right Of all of our dogs, when we stack 'em up against each other, they're the hardest dogs for us to place," said Dangler.
Christmas is around the corner and people typically adopt animals to surprise their loved ones, but Monica doesn't recommend that.
Dangler said "We do ask people to make sure, um, that they're really thinking it through and making the right decision. You probably shouldn't surprise somebody with a dog unless they've asked for one. The type of dog they're looking for, it's always a really good idea to. Maybe give a gift card for an adoptable pet and go look the day after Christmas."
Click this link below to save a dogs life: Preventing Euthanasia List - Pima County