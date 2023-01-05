Oro Valley asks residents to participate in brief survey

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Town of Oro Valley is inviting people to participate in a survey to identify the best way to engage the community.
The Town of Oro Valley is preparing for the next General Plan, which will be on the ballot in 2026.
The General Plan is a community-driven, 10-year plan that includes goals, policies and measurable actions for public safety, environment, parks, water, development, housing, employment and more.
The Town of Oro Valley says, the first step in updating the General Plan involves creating and adopting a Community Engagement Plan to ensure that Oro Valley residents have opportunities to share their input on Oro Valley’s future.
The survey is now open until Jan. 26.
If you have any questions or would like to complete a paper or telephone version of the survey, please contact Milini Simms, OV Principal Planner, at 520-229-4836 or msimms@orovalleyaz.gov.
To participate in the survey, click this link.