Rural Metro Fire Department mourns loss of engineer

TUCSON (KVOA) — Rural Metro Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.
Engineer Andre "Dre" Haymore passed away on Sept. 30 due to complications from his medical issues, the fire department announced Friday.
Haymore joined RMFD in 1999 and marked his 23rd year serving the community in April 2022.
“He served as an exemplary Engineer and model Firefighter. His character and compassion for others made him one of the best," said Rural Metro Fire Chief Karl Isselhard.
Haymore was married to his wife Amy of 21 years. He is survived by his two children, ages 17 and 19.
A service will be held on Friday, Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. at Casas Church at 10801 N. La Cholla Blvd.