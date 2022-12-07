Pima County Sheriff calls living conditions inside county jail 'deplorable', seeks new jail

TUCSON - (KVOA) Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos addressed the county Board of Supervisors Tuesday morning with an urgent message.
"Today, we are in a crisis," Nanos said.
Sheriff Nanos said the county jail that currently houses nearly 1,850 inmates is unlivable.
"It is a mess," the sheriff said. "The mold in that facility, the water on the floor, the floor is literally sinking. The flooding, the mold, the deterioration of the facility, the infrastructure itself is irreparable. We can throw millions of dollars at it every day, it's not going to get better, in fact it's getting worse. That facility in its current condition is not just unlivable for our inmates, but for me it's a disgusting place to work. It is a horrific work environment. It's deplorable, it's untenable."
According to Nanos, the jail is also woefully understaffed. Currently, there are 323 correctional officers working at the jail, down from about 500 in 2016, the first time Nanos was sheriff.
"I don't think any one of us in 2016 believed for one minute that we were overstaffed," he said.
Nanos said he has to ask correctional officers to sometimes work 16-hour days.
Now, the Pima County sheriff asked county supervisors to approve a half-cent sales tax that would go towards building a new jail.
"Get us started on the path so we can put together a tax that will fund public safety for the entire valley," Nanos said.
The board is set to revisit the issue next month.