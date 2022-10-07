Pima County jail inmate found dead in cell

TUCSON (KVOA) — An investigation is underway after an inmate died at Pima County jail on Thursday.
At approximately 5:10 p.m., 41-year-old Benjamin Willhite was found unresponsive in his cell.
Staff immediately began administrating life-saving measures while they waited for the Tucson Fire Department to arrive.
Tucson Fire Department arrived and pronounced Willhite pronounced dead at the scene.
Willhite has been in custody since Wednesday for a felony drug warrant.
The investigation remains ongoing and any further information will be released as it becomes available.