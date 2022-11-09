 Skip to main content
One of the busiest fire stations in the country celebrates new Fire Station 8 grand opening

TUCSON (KVOA) —  The City of Tucson and the Tucson Fire Department and celebrated the grand opening of Fire Station 8 at its new location on Tucson's westside.

Fire Station 8 is one of the busiest stations in the city, and as well as in the country, TFD says. 

The grand opening of the new fire station took place on Nov. 9 at 11 a.m. 

Fire Station 8 is the second of five new stations that are constructed with voter-approved Tucson Delivers sales tax fund. 

The new fire station is located at 1025 W. Prince Rd, 85705. 

