One of the busiest fire stations in the country celebrates new Fire Station 8 grand opening

TUCSON (KVOA) — The City of Tucson and the Tucson Fire Department and celebrated the grand opening of Fire Station 8 at its new location on Tucson's westside.
Fire Station 8 is one of the busiest stations in the city, and as well as in the country, TFD says.
The grand opening of the new fire station took place on Nov. 9 at 11 a.m.
Fire Station 8 is the second of five new stations that are constructed with voter-approved Tucson Delivers sales tax fund.
The new fire station is located at 1025 W. Prince Rd, 85705.