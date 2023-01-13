 Skip to main content
One dead in house fire in central Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) — Tucson Fire Department responded to reports of a house fire in central Tucson.

At 3:12 a.m. on Friday, TFD responded to the 4400 block of E. Glenn St.

The fire began in a front bedroom. TFD was on the scene at 3:17 p.m.

They observed heavy smoke and flames from the south side of the property.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire at 3:33 a.m.

They found a body of a 70-year-old dead male inside the home.

No foul play is suspected.

Investigators are working to determine a cause.

This is the first fire fatality of 2023. 

