Inmate found dead at Pima County Jail Monday

Pima County Jail

TUCSON (KVOA) — An inmate was found dead in his cell on Monday night at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex.

While a corrections officer was performing rounds at the complex, they located an unresponsive inmate in their cell.

After attempting to resuscitate the inmate, he was pronounced dead.

According to detectives, there were no signs of trauma and no suspicious circumstances.

The inmate was identified as 61-year-old Jose Flores. Flores was booked on Jan. 16 for multiple charges of aggravated assault and terrorism.

He had been housed in medical unit attempting to recover from a major medical procedure, authorities say.

The cause of death is unknown at this time. 

Digital Content Producer

Sarika has been part of News 4 Tucson's digital team since October 2022.

