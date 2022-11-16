 Skip to main content
Inmate death investigation at Pima County Adult Detention Complex

  • Updated
pima county jail

Adult Detention Complex – Pima County Sheriff’s Department

 By Julia Leon

TUCSON (KVOA) — Corrections officers located a dead inmate during their rounds at Pima County Adult Detention Complex on Tuesday night.

Officers found the inmate who had tied a pair of socks to a toilet seat and his neck causing his own strangulation. 

After attempting to resuscitate the inmate, he was pronounced dead at the scene

Detectives found no signs of trauma or suspicious circumstances.

The inmate has been identified as 50-year-old Hugh Gillespie Burford.

The investigation remains ongoing and further information will be released as it becomes available. 

