In one month two inmates walk out of jail, one escaped, the other was released by mistake

TUCSON (KVOA) - For the second time in a month two inmates have walked out of the Pima county jail. One escaped and the other was released by mistake.
So what exactly is going on?
Sheriff Chris Nanos told News 4 Tucson, "the jail population is up, the number of corrections officers down. Both inmates, and CO's are frustrated."
"Those are conditions that lead to nothing more than a powder keg. It is extremely dangerous."
On Monday, 48-year old Khalid Rahman was the latest inmate to walk out of the facility after a corrections officer confused him with another inmate and released him.
Rahman is described as:
- African American
- 5'8"
- Weighs 170 pounds
- Brown eyes
- Last seen wearing a blue polo and blue jeans
He was booked on three misdemeanor charges.
On October 20th, Oscar Alday slipped out of the facility and was later seen on social media running in the street near the jail in his underwear.
One resident who asked not to be identified is also a mother of small children told us, "Very scary, to know that they just run out the door and walk down the street from my house."
Alday is a described as:
- Hispanic Male
- 6 ft. Tall
- 185 lbs
- Buzz haircut
- Brown eyes
Both inmates remain on the loose.
Sheriff Nanos said, "We'll find them and we've got some pretty good leads we're working. I can't get into the investigation right now. We think we're close, but we'll see."
The sheriff wanted the public to know if you have information to call 9-1-1 or 88-CRIME.
"Don't put yourself at risk and yes, I think the community is safe, but I would not approach either of these two men," said Nanos.
On December 6th, Sheriff Nanos will be meeting with the Pima County Board of Supervisors about some of the issues at the jail he feels need to be addressed.