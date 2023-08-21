Director Child Services Director David Lujan discovers flaw in data system

TUCSON (KVOA) — Department of Child Safety Director David Lujan discovered a flaw in the data system, Guardian, that could potentially impact cases in the child welfare system.
“Safeguarding the due process rights of all families impacted by the child welfare system is an immediate goal for me and my leadership team,” said Department Director David Lujan. “Urgently rectifying any harm that was caused by this system flaw is the top priority of the Department right now, and we will fully cooperate with our attorneys and the courts until every document has been disclosed.”
The Guardian system prevented records from being directory uploaded into a casefile by providers, such as social workers. Instead, the previous administration required case manager review and approval for documents to be uploaded.
Out of abundance of caution, the Attorney General's Office asked courts to postpone any trial or evidentiary hearing for the next two weeks to ensure the department discloses previously unapproved documents to the court.
“As a social worker, protecting our most vulnerable children is a top priority of my administration and I’m proud that Director Lujan is taking swift action to right the wrongs of the previous administration,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “The mistakes made are unacceptable, and I am devastated for any family and child who may have been affected. Moving forward, my administration will do everything in its power to fix this egregious error.”