Corrections officers assaulted by inmate at Pima County Adult Detention Complex

TUCSON (KVOA) — A corrections officer was assaulted while serving paperwork to an inmate at Pima County Adult Detention Complex on Friday.
A corrections officer was attacked by inmate Brandon Rogers, 31, while the officer was in the process of serving Rogers his paperwork.
Rogers engaged in a physical altercation with the officer by striking him.
A female corrections officer attempted to assist her colleague when Rogers attacked her. During the struggle, she had her airways restricted and lost consciousness for approx. 24 minutes.
The female CO was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Rogers was arrested for additional charges of attempted homicide and aggravated assault on top of his original charges of aggravated criminal damage and shoplifting.