Committee considers options for Cochise County Jail

TUCSON (KVOA) — A committee is studying the necessity of a new jail in Cochise County.
Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels said jails typically last 20years. The existing jail is more than four decades old.
"We're not up to industry standards when it comes to mental health, when it comes to classifications. That jail was built 40 years ago for those current trends today 40 years later we have different trends so we need to upgrade it to make sure that we protect the inmates but we also protect the taxpayers in this county so they have a facility they can trust," Dannels said.
Nearly 10,000 people a year are booked into the Cochise County Jail, which has been modified to hold up to 302 inmates.
Sheriff Dannels says a new jail would cost $92 million. The state has secured $20 million for the project.
The committee has already held five meetings.
"They've examined the jail. Examined our work over the last year to include touring our jail. At that point they will make a recommendation to our board of supervisors that we need to remodel, repair or rebuild," Dannels said.
Depending on the committee recommendations voters could decide next year on funding updated facilities at the jail. Bisbee residents are split in the issue.
"Well, I support anything that's going to be more humane and more, having the proper amount of space in the facilities that are required by law. If that doesn't meet it you are obligated to do something about it," said Bisbee resident, Pablo Pencil.
But Brad Kaminisky said," I don't know about spending a lot of taxpayer's money on a big fancy jail just to house prisoners, basically."
The committee will hold two more meetings, one this Friday at 9 a.m. and another one in two weeks.