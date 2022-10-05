Committee considers options for Cochise County Jail

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the following county, Pima. * WHEN...Until 945 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 639 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Tucson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, South Tucson, Tucson International Airport and Catalina Foothills. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. &&