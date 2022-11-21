Authorities investigating inmate suicide at Pima County Jail

TUCSON (KVOA) — Corrections officers found an inmate who had committed suicide in his cell Sunday afternoon at Pima County Adult Detention Complex.
Corrections officers conducted a security round and found all inmates secure. Approximately ten minutes later, corrections officers conducted another security round and located the dead inmate.
The inmate had tied a sheet to the top bunk bed and his neck causing his own strangulation within his cell.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The inmate has been identified as 40-year-old Amin Shaheed Muhammed Ali. He was being held for charges related to introducing contraband into a corrections facility.
There were no signs of suspicious circumstances or signs of trauma.
The investigation remains ongoing and further information will be released as they become available.