Authorities investigating inmate suicide at Pima County Jail

  • Updated
By Carla Litto

TUCSON (KVOA) — Corrections officers found an inmate who had committed suicide in his cell Sunday afternoon at Pima County Adult Detention Complex.

Corrections officers conducted a security round and found all inmates secure. Approximately ten minutes later, corrections officers conducted another security round and located the dead inmate.

The inmate had tied a sheet to the top bunk bed and his neck causing his own strangulation within his cell.

 He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The inmate has been identified as 40-year-old Amin Shaheed Muhammed Ali. He was being held for charges related to introducing contraband into a corrections facility.

There were no signs of suspicious circumstances or signs of trauma.

The investigation remains ongoing and further information will be released as they become available. 

