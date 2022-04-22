Injuries reported in brush fire burning homes in Bisbee

TUCSON (KVOA) - A public safety personnel and a resident were injured in the brush fire that is currently threatening homes in Bisbee, Ariz. Friday afternoon.

At around 1:15 p.m., Cochise County Sheriff's Office took to social media to inform the public about a brush fire that is burning near homes on Old Douglas Highway and Highway 80.

Authorities say two residences and one vehicle were said to be engulfed in flames at this time. CCSO said the fire has also spread onto additional homes.

With high winds slamming the Bisbee area Friday afternoon, officials say there is a high threat of the fire spreading to other homes in area.

In response, residents of homes on C Street and D Street have been ordered to evacuate at this time.

CCSO has not yet released the severity of the injuries sustained in connection to the fire.

At this time, Highway 80 has been closed from Traffic Circle to Arizona Street.

Members of the public are advised to avoid the area at this time.

