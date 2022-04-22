 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY...STRONG WINDS AND A VERY
HIGH FIRE DANGER RATING FOR EASTERN FIRE WEATHER ZONE 150, AND
MOST OF ZONES 151, 152, 153, AND 154...

* AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Fire weather zone 150, and most of
Fire weather zones 151, 152, 153 and 154.

* TIMING...From 11 AM MST this morning to 8 PM MST this evening.

* WINDS...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Injuries reported in brush fire burning homes in Bisbee

  • Updated
  • 0
Bisbee Fire
News 4 Tucson's Sean Mooney

TUCSON (KVOA) - A public safety personnel and a resident were injured in the brush fire that is currently threatening homes in Bisbee, Ariz. Friday afternoon.

At around 1:15 p.m., Cochise County Sheriff's Office took to social media to inform the public about a brush fire that is burning near homes on Old Douglas Highway and Highway 80.

Authorities say two residences and one vehicle were said to be engulfed in flames at this time. CCSO said the fire has also spread onto additional homes.

With high winds slamming the Bisbee area Friday afternoon, officials say there is a high threat of the fire spreading to other homes in area.

In response, residents of homes on C Street and D Street have been ordered to evacuate at this time.

Injuries reported in brush fire burning homes in Bisbee

1 of 3

CCSO has not yet released the severity of the injuries sustained in connection to the fire.

At this time, Highway 80 has been closed from Traffic Circle to Arizona Street.

Members of the public are advised to avoid the area at this time.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest details.

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE

Have a news tip or would like to report a typo? Email Anthony Victor Reyes at areyes@kvoa.com.

Tags

Recommended for you