Fire contained after injuring 2, destroying 2 homes in Bisbee

TUCSON (KVOA) - A public safety personnel and a resident were injured in the brush fire that threatened homes in Bisbee, Ariz. Friday afternoon.

At around 1:15 p.m., Cochise County Sheriff's Office took to social media to inform the public about a brush fire that is burning near homes on Old Douglas Highway and Highway 80.

Authorities say two residences and one vehicle were said to be engulfed in flames at this time. CCSO said the fire has also spread onto additional homes and several vehicles.

With high winds slamming the Bisbee area Friday afternoon, officials say there is a high threat of the fire spreading to other homes in area.

In response, residents of homes on C Street and D Street have been ordered to evacuate at this time.

CCSO has not yet released the severity of the injuries sustained in connection to the fire.

After Highway 80 has been reopened after it was initially closed from Traffic Circle to Arizona Street in reference to the fire.

The fire is now 100 percent contained. Fire crews are currently in the mop up process and extinguishing remaining hot spots.