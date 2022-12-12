Community Food Bank closure for the holidays

TUCSON (KVOA) — All locations of the Community Food Bank will be closed for the holidays from Dec. 26, 2022 to Jan. 2, 2023.
People who need a monthly food box in December are encouraged to visit the Community Food Bank before closing for the holiday.
More information is available at https://www.communityfoodbank.org/Locations/.
Regular hours in Tucson are from 8:00 p.m. to 1 p.m. from Tuesdays through Thursdays at 3003 S. Country Club Rd, Tucson, AZ 85713.
“This is traditionally one of our lightest weeks of the year for food distribution,” said Malea Chavez, CEO of the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. “We will take this time to recharge and allow our staff and volunteers to enjoy their families.”
There will be five locations closed this holiday.
- Tucson
- Amado
- Green Valley
- Nogales
- Marana
The Caridad Community Kitchen, Las Milpitas Community Farm, and Wilcox Distribution Center will also be closed.