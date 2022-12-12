 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Freezing and sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28
degrees possible.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation and Tucson Metro Area.

* WHEN...Freeze Watch for both Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...After a brief break in the showers, another batch of rain
and snow can be expected tonight. Total snow accumulations of
up to three inches in valleys above 4000 feet, with higher
amounts above 5000 feet and in the mountains.

* WHERE...Southeast Arizona above 4000 feet.

* WHEN...Through 5 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

Community Food Bank closure for the holidays

  • Updated
  • 0
Community-food-bank
By Anthony Victor Reyes

TUCSON (KVOA) — All locations of the Community Food Bank will be closed for the holidays from Dec. 26, 2022 to Jan. 2, 2023.

People who need a monthly food box in December are encouraged to visit the Community Food Bank before closing for the holiday.

More information is available at https://www.communityfoodbank.org/Locations/.

Regular hours in Tucson are from 8:00 p.m. to 1 p.m. from Tuesdays through Thursdays at 3003 S. Country Club Rd, Tucson, AZ 85713.

“This is traditionally one of our lightest weeks of the year for food distribution,” said Malea Chavez, CEO of the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. “We will take this time to recharge and allow our staff and volunteers to enjoy their families.”

There will be five locations closed this holiday.

  • Tucson
  • Amado
  • Green Valley
  • Nogales
  • Marana

The Caridad Community Kitchen, Las Milpitas Community Farm, and Wilcox Distribution Center will also be closed.

