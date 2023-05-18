 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...OZONE HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR THE TUCSON METRO AREA ON
FRIDAY...

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has issued an
Ozone High Pollution Advisory for the Tucson Metro area on Friday.

This means that forecast weather conditions combined with existing
ozone levels are expected to result in local maximum 8-hour ozone
concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects
increase as air quality deteriorates.

Ozone is an air contaminant which can cause breathing difficulties
for children, older adults, as well as persons with respiratory
problems. A decrease in physical activity is recommended.

You are urged to car pool, telecommute, or use mass transit.
The use of gasoline-powered equipment should be reduced or done late
in the day.

For details on this High Pollution Advisory, visit the ADEQ internet
site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/tucson or call 602- 771-2300.

Arizona Game and Fish life jacket exchange program celebrates 15 years

  • Updated
  • 0
AZGFD
Arizona Game and Fish Department

TUCSON (KVOA) — As temperatures continue to rise and the school year ends, more people are expected to visit Arizona's rivers and lakes.

This means the risk of water-related accidents will likely increase.

To help prevent drownings, the AZGFD is reminding the public of the importance of wearing a life jacket when boating or recreating on the water.

To kick of National Safe Boating Week, which is May 20-26, AZGFD and partner agencies will host several life jacket exchange events throughout the state.

The life jacket exchange program allows people with old, worn out, and less-effective life jackets to samp them for new ones, while supplies last.

“The exchange events are an amazing opportunity for Arizona’s boaters and paddlers to ensure they have a life jacket that fits correctly and is in good condition,” says AZGFD’s boating safety education coordinator, Josh Hoffman. “Before heading out on the water, it’s important that boaters ensure their life jackets are in good condition and that they are the right size and fit for passengers.”

State law requires all passengers 12-year-old and younger must wear a life jacket while on board a boat, and each passenger on board must have a properly fitting, U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket available. 

The life jacket exchange events will take place at the following locations and dates:

Saturday, May 20:

8 a.m. - noon

Bartlett Lake (Jojoba Ramp).

Canyon Lake (Main Ramp)

Lake Pleasant (10-Lane Ramp)

Saguaro Lake (Main Ramp) also, May 21, if additional life jackets are still available.

6-11 a.m.

Tempe Town Lake (Marina)

9-11 a.m.

Bullhead City Fire Department (Rotary Park, 2315 Balboa Drive, Bullhead City)

9 a.m. - noon

Eagle Motorsports (2106 AZ-Hwy 95, Bullhead City.) also, every third Saturday of each month through August.

9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Patagonia Lake State Park (Marina ramp)

Saturday, June 3:

9 a.m. - noon

La Paz County Sheriff’s Boating Safety Building, 8484 Riverside Drive, Parker, AZ.

Friday, June 9:

9-11 a.m.

Bullhead City Recreation Building (2285 Trane Road, Bullhead City, AZ)

Saturday, June 10:

10 a.m. - noon

Lake Havasu City (London Bridge Beach Stage). 1340 McCulloch Blvd. N., Lake Havasu City.

Please note: Type I and Type II life jackets will not be accepted; only ski vest-type life jackets are eligible for exchange.

For more information about boating in Arizona or to sign up for a free safety course, visit www.azgfd.gov/boating.

Tags

Recommended for you