 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record to record
high temperatures of 106 to 112 expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County
and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Through 8 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Major Heat Risk category. Heat and humidity will
significantly increase the potential for heat related
illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in
outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Taylor Swift shares sweet moment with Kobe Bryant’s daughter

  • 0
Taylor Swift shares sweet moment with Kobe Bryant’s daughter

Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at SoFi Stadium on August 3.

 Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

(CNN) — During her “Eras Tour” performances, Taylor Swift has typically given her hat to an audience member and a special little girl was one of the latest recipients.

At her concert held at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Thursday night, Swift gifted her hat to Bianka Bryant, the daughter of late basketball legend Kobe Bryant.

The elder Bryant was killed in a plane crash in 2020, along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others.

Video shared on social media shows Swift putting the hat on 6-year-old Bianka’s head, kissing her cheek and giving her a big hug.

Bianka’s mom, Vanessa Bryant, shared a photo and videos of Swift hugging her daughter during the concert, writing in the caption “We love you @taylorswift.”

Swift recently announced additional tour dates in the US and Canada.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you