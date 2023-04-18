Pima County Fair opens Thursday: What you need to know

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Pima County Fair returns!
Also, visit the KVOA booth near the Admissions office for your chance to win KVOA merch every hour.
The Pima County Fair will be from Thursday until April 30. The fair will open on 3:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
General admission tickets are $11.00. Military, senior, and youth (ages six to ten) are $6.00, and 5-year-olds and younger are free. Parking is $7.00 Concert upgrades are $20.00, this doesn't include fair admission, that must be purchased separately.
If you're looking for discounted tickets:
April 23: Free admission until noon with three cans of food.
April 24: Admission is $6.00
April 30: Free admission until noon with three cans of food.
The event brings in dozens of unique foods, rides, animal shows and exhibits.
This year, big names, such as Lil Jon, Uncle Kracker, Ginuwine, Ying Yang Twins, and Paul Wall, and so many more.
