Miranda Lambert pauses concert to call out selfie-takers

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 515 PM MST.

* At 423 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Tanque
Verde, or near Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, moving northwest at
10 to 15 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Tucson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Drexel Heights, Tanque Verde,
South Tucson, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Catalina Foothills,
Saguaro National Park East, Rita Ranch and Seven Falls.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Pima
County through 445 PM MST...

At 406 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Vail, or 11 miles southeast of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, moving
northwest at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 45 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Tucson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Tanque Verde, Vail, Sabino
Canyon Recreation Area, Summit, Saguaro National Park East, Tucson
International Airport, Corona De Tucson, Catalina Foothills, Rita
Ranch and Seven Falls.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 10 between mile markers 266 and 287.
Route 83 between mile markers 54 and 58.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST FRIDAY...
...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record high
temperature values of 107 to 113 are expected. For the Blowing
Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one
mile in blowing dust is expected.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 10 PM MST Friday.
For the Blowing Dust Advisory, until 10 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat, elevated overnight low temperatures
and humidity will significantly increase the potential for
heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities. Thunderstorms will
produce strong thunderstorm outflow winds capable of producing
dense blowing dust this afternoon and evening..with a
potential for Haboob formation between Tucson and Phoenix.
Hazardous driving conditions due to a rapidly reduced
visibility in blowing dust is possible. Strong and gusty
thunderstorm outflow winds will likely suspend dust into the
air that people and animals breathe. Individuals with heart
disease and respiratory sensitivities may want to reduce their
level of exertion to limit the dust they breathe into their
lungs...especially if the are near dust-prone locations. Those
most at risk may feel better if they avoid outside exercise
today...keeping windows and doors closed to help reduce
exposure.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust.
Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Miranda Lambert pauses concert to call out selfie-takers

  • 0
Miranda Lambert pauses concert to call out selfie-takers

Miranda Lambert performing in Nashville at the CMA Festival in June. Lambert just wants to sing her songs, and she wants her concertgoers to put their phones down to listen.

 Justin Renfroe/Sipa/AP

(CNN) — Miranda Lambert just wants to sing her songs, and she wants her concertgoers to put their phones down to listen.

The opposite was the case during her performance in Las Vegas on Sunday, where video footage from the concert shows the country star stopping mid-song because some audience members were taking selfies and distracting her.

“I’m going to stop right here for a sec,” Lambert said while singing her ballad “Tin Man.”

She is then seen pointing into the audience while saying, “these girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song and it’s pissing me off a little bit.”

“I don’t like it – at all,” she said adding, “We’re here to hear some country music tonight, I’m singing some country damn music. Shall we start again?”

The Las Vegas audience showed their support for the Grammy-winner by applauding her remarks, as Lambert then continued singing the song she had paused.

CNN has reached out to a representative for Lambert for comment.

Lambert’s remarks were met with mixed reaction on social media, with some commenting that capturing footage to memorialize a concert is part of the excitement. She is far from the first artist to express frustration with concertgoers preoccupied by their phones.

When Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak’s Grammy-winning group Silk Sonic debuted their Las Vegas residency in 2022, they required attendees to lock their phones in a Yondr pouch come showtime.

Mars spoke about the choice during an interview with the Los Angeles Times last year, saying, “being the master of ceremonies and being able to read the room — understand the dynamics of what this room needs to feel like — that feeling goes away when you’re looking at a wall of (phones).”

“With the cameras, you’re like, ‘I don’t know if I want to try out this dance move tonight,’ or you’re afraid this joke might go on the internet,” he added.

Adele, like Lambert, paused a 2016 concert when she noticed someone taking a cell phone video, as seen, ironically, in footage posted to social media by a fan attending that same concert.

“I want to tell that lady as well, can you stop filming me with a video camera? Because I’m really here in real life, you can enjoy it in real life, rather than through your camera,” Adele said during the concert.

And during a 2013 concert, Beyoncé called out an audience member for being “too busy taping” to enjoy the show, saying, “I’m right in your face baby, You gotta seize this moment baby! Put that damn camera down!”

Smart phones overall have become a serious problem for many performers.

Beyond being a potential distraction to performers, artists like Drake and Bebe Rexha have been hit by phones thrown by audience members while on stage.

Rexha ended up suffering a serious injury to her eye as a result.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

