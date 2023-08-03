 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO
8 PM MST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record to record
high temperatures of 104 to 113 expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper
Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County and Upper Gila
River Valley.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Friday to 8 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Major Heat Risk category. Heat and humidity will
significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Cardi B will not be charged related to microphone-throwing incident, police say

  • 0
Cardi B will not be charged related to microphone-throwing incident, police say

Cardi B is pictured here in Paris in July.

 KGC-320/441/STAR MAX/IPx/AP

(CNN) — Cardi B will not face charges related to throwing her microphone into the crowd at a concert in Las Vegas last weekend, according to police.

“After a thorough review of this case and with the consultation from the Clark County District Attorney’s Office, this case has been closed as having insufficient evidence. No charges will be filed in relation to this case,” Las Vegas Metropolitan Police told CNN in a statement on Thursday.

“On behalf of Cardi, we appreciate the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept’s diligent and prompt resolution of this matter,” Drew Findling, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, the attorneys representing Cardi B, said in a statement Thursday afternoon.

On Monday, a concertgoer filed a report with the LVMPD after being “struck by an item that was thrown from the stage,” police told CNN earlier this week.

Authorities did not name Cardi B in their statement, but the address on the incident report matched the location where she was performing when the the concertgoer was allegedly struck.

CNN previously reported that Cardi B was performing at Drai’s Beach Club in Las Vegas last weekend when an audience member threw a drink toward the stage, as seen in video footage posted to social media.

In the clip, the rapper is seen getting splashed with liquid from the cup while performing her 2018 hit “Bodak Yellow.” Cardi B quickly reacted by throwing her microphone into the audience as security guards rushed to the stage and into the crowd.

In another video shared to social media from the concert, Cardi B and her DJ are seen asking the crowd to “splash” her with water due to the heat. It’s unclear if this occurred before or after the incident with the microphone.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Michelle Watson contributed to this report.

Tags

Recommended for you