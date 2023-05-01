 Skip to main content
...PM-10 HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR THE RILLITO (NEAR MARANA) AREA
ON THROUGH THIS EVENING...

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has issued a
PM-10 High Pollution Advisory for the Rillito (near Marana)
area through this evening.

An episode of strong and gusty winds is forecast to generate
areas of blowing dust that may result in local PM- 10 concentrations
that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects increase as air
quality deteriorates.

Coarse particulate matter - also known as PM-10 - is an air
contaminant that can aggravate heart and lung disease conditions,
especially in older adults, children, and those with asthma. A
decrease in physical activity is recommended.

Consolidate your travel, stabilize loose soils, slow down or avoid
travel on dirt roads, reduce or eliminate fireplace use, and avoid
using gas-powered lawn equipment.

For details on this High Pollution Advisory, visit the ADEQ internet
site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/rillito or call 602-771-2300.

Canadian singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot dies at 84

Canadian singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot died at 84, spokesperson Victoria Lord tells CNN.

Gordon died of natural causes at 7:30 pm Monday at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto, she said.

On April 11, Lightfoot canceled his 2023 US and Canada concert schedule due to "health related issues," according to a Facebook post.

Lightfoot found success on the the US pop charts in 1970 with the song "If You Could Read My Mind." That track also earned the artist his second of four Grammy nominations, that one for best pop vocal performance, male.

His 1976 ballad about the sinking of a Great Lakes cargo ship, "The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald," reached No.2 on the Billboard charts. Other hits include "Carefree Highway" and "Sundown."

This is a developing story.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

