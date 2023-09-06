 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING
THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected. Afternoon
temperatures between 105 to 111 degrees are expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal
County.

* WHEN...From Saturday morning through Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Bruce Springsteen being treated for gastrointestinal condition, postpones multiple concerts

  • 0
Bruce Springsteen being treated for gastrointestinal condition, postpones multiple concerts

Bruce Springsteen, seen here in November 2022, is postponing all of his concerts in September with the E Street Band as he deals with a gastrointestinal condition.

 Theo Wargo/Getty Images/The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

(CNN) — Bruce Springsteen is postponing all of his concerts in September with the E Street Band as he deals with a gastrointestinal condition.

The musician, 73, shared on his verified Instagram on Wednesday that he “is being treated for symptoms of peptic ulcer disease and the decision of his medical advisors is that he should postpone the remainder of his September shows.”

He included a personal message that read: “Over here on E Street, we’re heartbroken to have to postpone these shows. First, apologies to our fabulous Philly fans who we missed a few weeks ago. We’ll be back to pick these shows up and then some.

“Thank you for your understanding and support. We’ve been having a blast at our US shows and we’re looking forward to more great times. We’ll be back soon.”

According to the Cleveland Clinic, peptic ulcer disease “occurs when open sores, or ulcers, form in the stomach or first part of the small intestine. Many cases of peptic ulcer disease develop because a bacterial infection eats away the protective lining of the digestive system.”

Springsteen and the E Street Band had eight more concerts scheduled through the end of September, including one Thursday in Syracuse.

The news comes after the crooner, known as The Boss, canceled two shows in the middle of last month and released a message saying he had “taken ill.”

Wednesday’s announcement on social media assured ticket holders that information regarding rescheduled dates will be forthcoming.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.