Coronado National Forest to begin prescribed burn

TUCSON (KVOA) — If you've noticed smoke near the Catalina Mountains, don't be alarmed, it's part of a prescribed burn planned by the Forest Service.
Local Federal agencies and Arizona state agencies will start conducting prescribed burns across the Coronado National Forest beginning in October.
They will be burning in the form of pile and broadcast burns across the Forest and will likely conclude by early spring.
Pile burns are a follow-up treatment to small tree thinning. The treatments help restore healthy and resilient forest conditions by:
• Reducing forest undergrowth and post-harvest slash
• Providing forage opportunities for game
• Recycling nutrients back into the soil
• Promoting the growth of fire-adapted and native vegetation
Broadcast burns are the final step in large landscape treatment. They not only meet the objectives of the pile burn, but they also serve to reduce the risk of catastrophic fires that threaten human safety and property.