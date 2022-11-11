Truly Nolen hosts 4th annual Community Car show on Saturday in central Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) — Truly Nolen will be hosting their 4th annual Community Car Show in central Tucson on Saturday.
The show returns for the first time since 2019. 2020 and 2021 were skipped due to health and safety protocols.
The event is free for the public to attend. It will feature local Tucson Car Club entries side-by-side with classics from the Truly Nolen Antique Car Collection.
Truly Nolen will also be honoring the late Ramon Gonzalez and hi charity "Miracle on 31st Street by "stuffing the Mouse Limo". Attendees are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy.
Truly Nolen will be hosting this event at their Corporate Leadership and Training Center, 432 S. Williams Blvd, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.