Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
9 AM MST THURSDAY...
...HARD FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM MST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area.

* WHEN...First warning is expiring at 9 AM MST this morning. A
hard freeze warning is in effect again tonight into Thursday
morning for similar conditions.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

'The Voice' crowns a Season 22 winner

"The Voice" Season 22 has a winner.

Spoiler warning ahead.

Bryce Leatherwood from Team Blake has been crowned the latest winner of the singing competition show. He performed coach Blake Shelton's version "Goodbye Time" for his blind audition.

Shelton, who early on said Leatherwood had the perfect country name for a country singer, got his artist to the end.

"Bryce, your voice is so pure and warm. You just execute everything with precision and confidence and ease," coach John Legend told Leatherwood.

Shelton added, "You're 22 years old, and I don't know how much experience you have on stage. It seems like you've got about 40 years of experience. You're one of those guys that's like a George Strait. You deliver and you're solid and people react to that."

Leatherwood beat out fellow "Voice" hopefuls bodie (Team Blake), Morgan Myles (Team Camila), Omar Jose Cardona (Team Legend) and Brayden Lape (Team Blake).

He also performed "Hillbilly Bone" alongside Shelton.

