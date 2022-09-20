 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita
Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and
Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River
Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of
Graham and Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...From late tonight through Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A storm system will bring an increased risk for flash
flooding from multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms.
Localized rainfall amounts of 1.5" to 2.5" likely from
heavier showers and storms.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

'SNL' announces first three guest hosts of the season

  • 0
Miles Teller and Kendrick Lamar will kick off the new season of "Saturday Night Live."

 Getty Images

Live from New York... you know the drill.

"Saturday Night Live" has teed up three celebs as guest hosts for its upcoming 48th season.

Miles Teller, who lit up the big screen this summer in the blockbuster hit sequel "Top Gun: Maverick," will make his hosting debut in the season premiere on October 1, with musical guest Kendrick Lamar. It's the musician's third appearance on the show.

Renowned Irish actor Brendan Gleeson, star of "The Banshees of Inisherin" who also played former President Donald Trump in Showtime's "The Comey Rule," will also make his debut this season, acting as host on the October 8 episode. Willow will be the musical guest.

And Megan Thee Stallion will make her debut pulling double duty as host and musical guest on the October 15 episode. Her appearance is in support of her new album, "Traumazine," which was released Aug. 12.

The news of "SNL's" newest hosts comes days after the long-running sketch show announced the addition of four new faces to its cast.

The-CNN-Wire

