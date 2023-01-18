Sarah Michelle Gellar recalls being labeled 'difficult' during 'Buffy' years

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. Outlying locations prone to colder temperatures may drop lower. * WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, and Southeast Pinal County. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 9 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The warning area has not had widespread sub- freezing temperatures since the middle of December and for the last couple of weeks lows have generally been mild in the 40s. Given that, preparation may be needed to protect pipes, plants and pets! PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&