...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING
TO 8 AM MST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 8 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

'Polo Polo,' popular Mexican comedian, dead at 78

Mexican comedian Polo Polo, seen here in 2010 in Mexico City, has died at age 78.

 Pablo Salazar/Clasos.com/LatinContent/Getty Images

Mexican comedian Leopoldo Roberto Garcia Pelaez Benitez, who performed as "Polo Polo," died on Monday, his family announced.

He was 78.

His son, Paul Garcia, told Mexican broadcaster TV Azteca that his father had vascular dementia and died of natural causes at his home.

Born in Leon, Guanajuato, Benitez rose to fame in the 1970's as one of Mexico's most popular comedians.

Starting out in small Mexican clubs, Benitez eventually went on to sell out Mexico City's largest venue, the Crown Plaza, according to a 2014 press release.

Benitez was known for his adult-themed jokes and Spanish language puns, which were showcased in dozens of albums the comedian recorded throughout the 2000s.

The comedian also starred in multiple films and television series, including "La Escuelita VIP" in 2004 in which he appeared in various episodes as himself.

