Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING
TO 8 AM MST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 8 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Blue Ivy takes stage with mom Beyoncé in Dubai

Beyoncé took to the stage for the opening of the Atlantis resort in Dubai over the weekend and was joined on stage by daughter, Blue Ivy Carter.

 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Talent runs deep in the Carter family.

Beyoncé took to the stage for the opening of the Atlantis resort in Dubai over the weekend and was joined on stage by daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, 11, for a performance of "Brown Skin Girl."

Beyoncé also performed some of her greatest hits like "Crazy in Love," "Beautiful Liar," and "Naughty Girl," all while her husband Jay-Z looked on from a hotel room balcony in the audience. She opened the show with a cover of Etta James' "At Last" as fireworks erupted around her.

Beyond her music, her costume changes also created a buzz. Beyoncé wore multiple lavish ensembles, including a Nicolas Jebran bodysuit emblazoned with gold detail and a massive headpiece.

The last full concert Beyoncé performed was in 2018 for the Global Citizen Festival.

There to cheer her on were stars like Rebel Wilson, Kendall Jenner, Simon Huck, and Jonathan Cheban. Several celebrities took to social media before and after the performance to reveal that filming on their phones was not allowed during the show.

