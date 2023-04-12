Lego lovers will get the chance to show their skills on Saturday

 Skip to main content
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR ELEVATIONS BELOW 5000 FEET IN FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 150, 151, 152, 153, AND 154...

* AFFECTED AREA...Elevations Below 5000 feet in Fire Weather
Zones 150, 151, 152, 153, And 154.

* TIMING...11 AM MST to 8 PM MST Thursday.

* WINDS...Southwesterly 20-foot winds of 17 to 25 MPH with gusts
between 35 and 40 MPH.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...9 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Fire Weather Watch for portions of Southeast
Arizona.

&&

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Looking for some fun this weekend Lego lovers? Tucson Botanical Gardens is hosting a Mini-Masters Lego building competition on Saturday, April 15 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Spectators and fans will have a chance to watch 16 teams made up of two to four people each battle it out for Lego building bragging rights.

Teams will have two hours to design and create their own master build using Lego pieces provided by TBG.

The competition will include special guest judges of mother and son duo Emily and Liam Mohajeri Norris from season three of the Fox reality tv show, Lego Masters.

The duo will share Lego stories and building tips for competitors and spectators.

The theme of the competition will be revealed on Saturday as all teams will be able to keep the sculptures they build, and the top three teams will have their sculptures displayed at TBG until May 14.

The Tucson Botanical Gardens are located at 2150 n. Alvernon Way and tickets can be purchased at www.Tucsonbotanical.org

