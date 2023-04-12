Lego lovers will get the chance to show their skills on Saturday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Looking for some fun this weekend Lego lovers? Tucson Botanical Gardens is hosting a Mini-Masters Lego building competition on Saturday, April 15 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Spectators and fans will have a chance to watch 16 teams made up of two to four people each battle it out for Lego building bragging rights.
Teams will have two hours to design and create their own master build using Lego pieces provided by TBG.
The competition will include special guest judges of mother and son duo Emily and Liam Mohajeri Norris from season three of the Fox reality tv show, Lego Masters.
The duo will share Lego stories and building tips for competitors and spectators.
The theme of the competition will be revealed on Saturday as all teams will be able to keep the sculptures they build, and the top three teams will have their sculptures displayed at TBG until May 14.
The Tucson Botanical Gardens are located at 2150 n. Alvernon Way and tickets can be purchased at www.Tucsonbotanical.org