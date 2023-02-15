VUSD school update Thursday evening

TUCSON (KVOA) — VUSD has updated parents regarding the spillage on I-10.
"
Dear Vail Families,
We want to provide you with an update regarding the current plans for tomorrow and the remainder of this week.
Multiple public agency sources have reported that barring any unforeseen circumstances Interstate-10 should open around 8:00 this evening. At that time, it is also expected that the remaining “shelter in place” will be lifted.
Assuming the above occurs as expected, school will reopen at all regularly scheduled times, including zero hour classes as well as before and after school programs on Thursday, February 16th. All bus routes will run as normally scheduled including after school and activity buses.
There have been several questions about what needs to be done to clean schools within the one-mile “shelter in place” radius prior to opening them for students. We have received clear guidance from the Pima County Health Department who has been working in conjunction with Pima County Poison Control regarding this question. Their guidance is as follows:
There is no need to change HVAC filters or clean ductwork.
There is no need to clean or wipe down indoor surfaces.
Before students return tomorrow, we will be washing down and spraying with water and a mild detergent exterior surfaces including water fountains and play equipment at all of the schools in the “shelter in place” radius.
Please note that no student will be marked absent for February 15th. Further, the day will not need to be made up at a later date.
We would also like to remind you that this Friday, February 17th is a half-day for all students.
Thank you for your continued support and partnership. We look forward to celebrating your children’s successes and our community support of young people at Vail Pride Day this Saturday. We will see you there!
John Carruth
Superintendent
"