VUSD school delays due to hazmat spill on I-10

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM MST WEDNESDAY...
...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM WEDNESDAY TO 9 AM MST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 18 expected. For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 30
to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* WHERE...Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, and Southeast Pinal
County.

* WHEN...For the Hard Freeze Warning, from 11 PM Wednesday to 9
AM MST Thursday. For the Wind Advisory, until 2 AM MST
Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive
vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

TUCSON (KVOA) — VUSD has updated the community regarding the chemical spill that occurred on I-10 near Kolb Road.

"

Dear Vail Families,

We are continuing to work closely with public agencies regarding the chemical spill and road closure on I-10 between Kolb and Rita Road.

We are being told that clean-up is expected to take until roughly 8:00 a.m. tomorrow morning. DPS is already warning of disruptions to morning commutes in our area.

As a result, all school start times and all bus routes will be delayed two hours on February 15th at each respective school to help with traffic and allow time for our students and staff to safely get to school.

For example, if your student rides a bus, and the bus normally picks up at 6:45 a.m., it will now pick up at 8:45 a.m. If your student’s school normally begins at 8:00 a.m., it will begin at 10:00 a.m. If at all possible, please DO NOT drop your student off more than 30 minutes prior to the revised start time.

The following will be CANCELED tomorrow:

All Zero Hour Classes

Vail Inclusive Preschool AM and Pre-K AM classes at both MMHS and CHS

Any field trips leaving before 11:00 a.m.

Other information to be aware of:

School will dismiss at normal times.

All after school activities will continue as scheduled.

All afternoon bus routes, including activity routes, will run at normal times.

Community Programs and Vail Inclusive Full Time Enrichment Programs will be sending additional information to parents regarding any revised hours.

Thank you for your patience and understanding as we work to ensure the safety of all students, staff, and families. Should you have any questions, please feel free to contact your child’s school.

"

