VUSD school delays due to hazmat spill on I-10

TUCSON (KVOA) — VUSD has updated the community regarding the chemical spill that occurred on I-10 near Kolb Road.
"
Dear Vail Families,
We are continuing to work closely with public agencies regarding the chemical spill and road closure on I-10 between Kolb and Rita Road.
We are being told that clean-up is expected to take until roughly 8:00 a.m. tomorrow morning. DPS is already warning of disruptions to morning commutes in our area.
As a result, all school start times and all bus routes will be delayed two hours on February 15th at each respective school to help with traffic and allow time for our students and staff to safely get to school.
For example, if your student rides a bus, and the bus normally picks up at 6:45 a.m., it will now pick up at 8:45 a.m. If your student’s school normally begins at 8:00 a.m., it will begin at 10:00 a.m. If at all possible, please DO NOT drop your student off more than 30 minutes prior to the revised start time.
The following will be CANCELED tomorrow:
All Zero Hour Classes
Vail Inclusive Preschool AM and Pre-K AM classes at both MMHS and CHS
Any field trips leaving before 11:00 a.m.
Other information to be aware of:
School will dismiss at normal times.
All after school activities will continue as scheduled.
All afternoon bus routes, including activity routes, will run at normal times.
Community Programs and Vail Inclusive Full Time Enrichment Programs will be sending additional information to parents regarding any revised hours.
Thank you for your patience and understanding as we work to ensure the safety of all students, staff, and families. Should you have any questions, please feel free to contact your child’s school.
"