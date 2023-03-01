Vail School District cancels zero hour classes

(VAIL) KVOA - The Vail School District has canceled all zero hour classes for March 2 along with all associated zero hour bus routes.
The school district is aware of the heavy winds and precipitation overnight and into tomorrow morning along with the possibility of snow accumulating.
They ask parents to allow extra time for their students to get to school or to their bus stops in the morning.
The school district says that they are not canceling or delaying school at this time.
Vail School District advises people to check emails, text messages,the VUSD website, and their Facebook page for updates.