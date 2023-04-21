U of A launching research group for AI

Although some college students use chat-gpt to get their assignments done there hasn't been any reports of u-of-a students using the software for school.
Vice Provost for Undergraduate Education and Professor Greg Heileman said
"It's very similar to students using Wikipedia to cut and paste into a document oro other tools that are easily available online. Using things without attribution is a problem. So we need to train students in how to do that properly".
Rather than banning AI altogether, professor Heilman said U-OF-A is trying to figure out how to apply AI while teaching students.
"So we have to change how we teach and that's the real challenge in this. We have to make sure that our students know how to use these tools,"said Heileman.
That's why the university is putting together the AIA, Integrity in Education and Research Working Group.
"It's going to be a working group. We're gonna work over the summer and we're gonna have a series of town hall meetings on philosophical considerations, ethical considerations" said Heileman.
Another purpose of the research group is to figure out the ethics and integrity for college students who are using AI.