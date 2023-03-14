TUSD lawsuit against Juul

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson Unified School District governing board is set to approve a settlement against a vape company on Tuesday.
October 2019 a lawsuit was issued against Juul labs over the negative impact its marketing has had on students.
In Dec. 2022, the parties developed a settlement proposal totaling 436-million-dollars for the participating school districts.
TUSD's settlement amount is over 10-million-dollars.
The settlement calls for payment to be made in installments over the next 5 years.
