TUSD lawsuit against Juul

  • Updated
  • 0

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson Unified School District governing board is set to approve a settlement against a vape company on Tuesday.

October 2019 a lawsuit was issued against Juul labs over the negative impact its marketing has had on students.

Tucson Unified School District governing board is set to approve a settlement.

In Dec. 2022, the parties developed a settlement proposal totaling 436-million-dollars for the participating school districts.

TUSD's settlement amount is over 10-million-dollars.

The settlement calls for payment to be made in installments over the next 5 years.

