Tucson Airport Authority to conduct emergency training on Thursday

TUCSON (KVOA) -- The Tucson Airport Authority will conduct an emergency training, also known as a triennial drill, on Thursday to prepare public safety workers and other agencies who might provide support in an emergency.
The emergency exercise is required every three years by the Federal Aviation Administration and will have no impact on other flights or roadways.
The drill will provide hands-on experience for fire department and police department personnel as well as local and national public safety agencies, nonprofits, and private businesses that may be involved in an airport incident.
The emergency exercise is set to begin at 1 p.m. on March 2, and end approximately at 4 p.m. that day.