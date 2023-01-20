Teenager arrested after making school threat in MArana

TUCSON (KVOA) — A teenager got arrested by Marana police after making a threatening statement to Roadrunner elementary school.
A 15-year-old is in big trouble after police said the teen made a threatening statement that was supposed to be a joke.
“I don't think that's something you should joke about,” said Tristan Vannatta.
Marana police said the student attends Marana High School and the 15-year-old was arrested before school started.
Jxon Harris, a sophomore at Marana High School said, "I don't think they should have sent as many cops as they did, scaring the students of Marana High School the way they did. I can understand why they would take the precaution, but it was definitely a little too much in my opinion."
A brother of a student who goes to Roadrunner Elementary School said situations like this worry him about his sister's safety at school.
"My little sister goes to Roadrunner Elementary School. It's kind of concerning, I don't like that at all. I think he should be punished, honestly," added Vannatta.
After an investigation, police charged the 15-year-old with disrupting an educational institution. The student admitted to police the threat was made.
"The thing is words have a big part in the lives we live, they obviously, did the right thing by taking action for sure," Harris said.
"That's not a joke you put a lot of people in danger, you get the school excited, you get the teachers excited. That's not a way you make a joke," added Marana Resident, Myron Saeller.
Students who attend Marana high said they were not notified by the school that one of their own had been arrested.
Harris said, "We were walking to school and my friends and we saw like all the cops coming in and we were like, wow. We didn't even know if we should go to school that day so it would have been nice to get notified about what happened."
Police are urging parents to speak with their children about the consequences of making threatening statements online, verbally and through text messages.