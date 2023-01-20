 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM MST
SATURDAY...
...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM MST
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 degrees in
the typically colder locations of the Warning area both
Saturday and Sunday mornings.

* WHERE...Parts of Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area,
South Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...For the first Hard Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 8 AM
MST Saturday. For the second Hard Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to
8 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Morning low temperatures will vary from
26 to 32 degrees across the area with the typically colder
locations being outlying areas or near larger washes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Weather Alert

Teen arrested for making school threat in Marana

  • Updated
  • 0
police lights

TUCSON (KVOA) —A teenager has been arrested for allegedly making a threat involving an elementary school.

According to Marana Police Department, officers responded to Marana High School in reference to a student making a threat involving Roadrunner Elementary School.

The 15-year-old admitted to making a threatening statement towards the elementary school, but meant it to be taken as a joke, police say.

MPD says there were no immediate threat to either school campus.

The teen was arrested for disrupting an educational institution.

Roadrunner Elementary released the following statement Friday:

"Roadrunner families and staff,

We are sharing information with families about a safety issue that occurred today at Marana High School and impacted Roadrunner Elementary School as well.

This morning, a report was made to Marana High School administration that a MHS student had made a threat involving Roadrunner Elementary School to another student on the bus. The Administrator followed District protocol and notified law enforcement immediately. Law enforcement determined that there was no immediate threat to either school campus, and as a precautionary measure, they maintained a presence on both school campuses.

Law enforcement located the student before school began and determined that the threat was not credible and was intended to be “a joke.” As a result, the student will be disciplined accordingly by MHS Administration and law enforcement.

Our school, the Marana Unified School District and local law enforcement take safety concerns and threats very seriously. Threats or false rumors, even when made in a joking manner, can result in serious consequences aligned with our district discipline matrix and Arizona Criminal Law. Please continue to talk to your child(ren) about the seriousness of sharing false or unsubstantiated statements at any time, whether in person or on any social media site.

Please contact us if you have additional questions or concerns. Thank you for your continued support.

- Roadrunner Elementary School Administration"

