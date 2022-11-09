Soles4Souls and New Balance gave shoes to students at elementary school in central Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) — The group, Soles4Souls, with the help of New Balance, came together to give out shoes to an elementary school in central Tucson on Wednesday.
The group came together to give out 300 pairs of shoes to students at Keeling Elementary School.
The group says the goal of the project is to give kids a confidence boost with new shoes while taking off the list for parents.
Tiffany Turner, Vice President of Outreach for Soles4Souls says, "For a lot of these kids having a new pair of shoes is not only a huge help to them, and improves their self-esteem, and their health and appearance, but it's a huge help to their families."
Along with shoes, the students were also given socks to go with their rockin' new kicks.
More than 75 local volunteers helped in the giveaway.