Public schools receive 'In God We Trust' poster donations as new Texas law requires their display

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following counties, Pima and Pinal.

* WHEN...Until 200 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1201 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated showers and
thunderstorms have produced     between 0.75 and 1.00 inches
of rain over the hour. Rainfall runoff     will drain into
normally dry washes, filling them with running water. In
addition, significant ponding of water is likely on surface
streets.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Tucson, Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Casas Adobes, Flowing
Wells, Saddlebrooke, Avra Valley, Tortolita, Catalina State
Park, Catalina Foothills, Picture Rocks, Red Rock, Dove
Mountain and Oracle Junction.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Eastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 130 PM MST.

* At 1209 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated showers and thunderstorms
over the southern portions of the Tucson Metro Area have produced
between 0.75 and 1.25 inches of rain over the past hour.
Additional rainfall amounts up to an inch will be possible with
additional storms moving into the same area. Rainfall runoff will
rapidly fill normally dry washes with running water. In addition,
significant ponding of water is likely on surface streets. Flash
flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Tucson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Drexel Heights, Flowing
Wells, Vail, South Tucson, Tucson International Airport, Summit,
Catalina Foothills, Saguaro National Park East, Tucson Estates,
Rita Ranch and San Xavier Mission.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 115 PM MST.

* At 1228 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Marana, and
is nearly stationary.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Marana and Picture Rocks.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
South Central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 230 PM MST.

* At 1232 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain near Marana and south central Pinal county. Radar
estimates between 1.00 and 1.75 inches of rain has fallen in these
areas. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Tucson, Marana, Avra Valley, Saguaro National Park West, Picture
Rocks, Red Rock and Dove Mountain.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 115 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1117 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms with
heavy rain have produced between 0.75 and 1.75 inches of rain
near the villages of Comobabi and Schuchk. This will cause
small stream flooding, especially along the Anegan and Ko
Vaya Washes. Rainfall runoff will likely impact travel along
Route 35 on the Tohono O'odam Nation.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
San Isidro, Comobabi, South Comobabi, Cababi, Santa Rosa
Ranch and Rincon.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MST THIS MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...All of Southeast Arizona, including the following areas,
Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains, Chiricahua
Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains,
Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and Pinaleno
Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County,
Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River Valley,
Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar
Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of Graham and
Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM MST this morning through Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A low pressure system with tropical origin will impact the
region through this weekend, with the heaviest and more
widespread rainfall amounts peaking today and Saturday.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Public schools receive 'In God We Trust' poster donations as new Texas law requires their display

  • Updated
  • 0
A Christian wireless provider has donated framed posters of the motto "In God We Trust," seen here at a meeting of suburban Dallas school district, which will be obliged by a new state law to display them.

 KTVT

Texas school districts have begun receiving donated posters and framed copies of the national motto, "In God We Trust," that they will now be required to display in accordance with a new state law.

The law says a public elementary or secondary school or an institution of higher education "must" display a durable poster or framed copy of the motto in a "conspicuous place" in each building if the poster or framed copy is "donated for display at the school or institution" or "purchased from private donations and made available to the school or institution."

State Sen. Bryan Hughes, a Republican co-author of the law, tweeted last week, "The national motto, In God We Trust, asserts our collective trust in a sovereign God."

The people and organizations behind the donations have wasted no time in sending them out to schools.

The Carroll Independent School District in Southlake, a suburb of Dallas, on Monday received "In God We Trust" framed posters for each school in the district from Patriot Mobile, which describes itself as "America's only Christian conservative wireless provider."

Scott Coburn, the company's chief marketing officer, told the school board, "Patriot Mobile is honored to donate these posters to CISD and we're very excited to see them amongst all of our schools."

The posters will be displayed in the front entrance areas of each Carroll ISD campus, Brandie Egan, the district's communications coordinator, told CNN.

Some in the community object, including the Southlake Anti-Racism Coalition (SARC).

"SARC is disturbed by the precedent displaying these posters in every school will set and the chilling effect this blatant intrusion of religion in what should be a secular public institution will have on the student body, especially those who do not practice the dominant Christian faith," the community group said in a statement following the donation.

Hughes said he is encouraged to see groups like Patriot Mobile "coming forward to donate these framed prints to remind future generations of Texans of our national motto."

CNN has requested a comment from Hughes about SARC's criticism but has yet to hear back.

Other school districts throughout the state have also received poster donations, including Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District in Houston. "As part of the National Motto program, The Yellow Rose of Texas Republican Women (TYRTRW) are generously donating a copy to every instructional facility in CFISD," Leslie Francis, assistant superintendent for communication, said.

Keller ISD outside Fort Worth received posters for all of its facilities donated by an individual resident, according to the district.

"In compliance with the amended Texas Education Code 1.004, they have been posted in conspicuous locations, as determined by campus administrators, which is the front office reception area for most of our campuses," Keller ISD told CNN.

Other states, in recent years, have also mandated the display of the motto.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.