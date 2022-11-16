Proposition 308 could become a national initiative after being passed in Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) — Starting next year in Arizona, undocumented immigrant students, also known as Dreamers, will pay in-state tuition.
Dreamer Alondra Solis who attends Pima Community College said, “I honestly didn't realize how many built up emotions I had about Prop 308."
There are some requirements for Dreamers to qualify for in-state tuition. They have to attend high school in Arizona for at least two years. Undocumented student immigrants must apply to an Arizona college or university.
Now, Solis will be able to attend school full time because the tuition is more affordable, but it is still costly. On top of that she will not be able to receive financial aid from the Government because she is not a part of DACA.
She said, “It's unfortunate because undocumented students don't have the same employment opportunities rights as most college students to fund their education."
This a big step forward for dreamers, but some GOP members against the prop say it's a handout.
Timothy Rafferty, a, Gilbert resident, who is against Prop 308, said, "How can we expect anyone to follow immigration law if Arizona keeps giving away the benefits to those who ignore our laws?"
Others like Sami Hamed from Living United for Change in Arizona disagree.
He said, "It doesn't give them a special handout benefit; it just gives them an equal shot at the opportunity and playing field instead of having to pay out-of-state tuition, which is two to three times the amount of in-state. They will have a chance to go state three university or community colleges at pay in-state rate."
Starting next year in Arizona, Prop 308 will go into effect regardless of undocumented student's immigration status.