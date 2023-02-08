Lawmakers avert school closures, layoffs with vote to override schools spending cap

TUCSON - (KVOA) More than one billion dollars allocated to Arizona public schools is protected this school year after a two thirds majority in the Arizona Senate voted to override a school funding cap, Wednesday.
The Arizona House voted to lift the cap earlier this week.
The spending cap known as the Aggregate Expenditure Limit was passed by voters in 1980.
It limits how much money in the state budget can be spent on education.
"I'm glad common sense won out today and the legislators did what was necessary to keep children in Arizona's public education system," Cholla High School Social Studies teacher Jim Byrne said.
This spring he'll take over as the president of the Tucson Education Association.
Schools will no longer face a potential $1.3 billion shortfall this school year.
"School closures, job losses, all the other educators who make our schools
go from fodd service workers to transportation workers, security monitors, everybody else we consider to be educators," Byrne said. "And, then the ability to pay your bills would have been severely jeopardized and thrown into tragic chaos."
In a statement Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs said in part:
"It means that superintendents and district leaders can continue employing our valuable teachers, counselors and support staff. Our teachers can focus on giving students every opportunity to achieve success, not shutting down classrooms. Our counselors can foster well-rounded and strong individuals. Our students can grow and become the leaders of tomorrow. And parents are relieved of the worry of schools being shut down in the middle of the school year."
Byrne hopes to do away funding cap so it does not pose a hurdle for students and teachers next year and in the years to come.
"Reason to celebrate in the short term," Byrne said. "But we're just going to repeat this cycle. It's like a twisted version of 'Groundhog Day' the movie, where we're just going to be repeating this every single spring unless the Aggregate Expenditure Limit is abolished and done away with."